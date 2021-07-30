Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

INDB stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,813,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 151,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 49,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

