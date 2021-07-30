Inchcape plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.40 (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

INCH traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 850.50 ($11.11). The company had a trading volume of 706,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,271. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 794.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38. Inchcape has a 1 year low of GBX 400.20 ($5.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 886.50 ($11.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.82.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider Till Vestring bought 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, for a total transaction of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86). Also, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten purchased 17,907 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.