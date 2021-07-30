Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $43 million-$45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.69 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Impinj stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 374,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,681. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

