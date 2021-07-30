Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

PI stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Impinj by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

