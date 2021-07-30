Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50 million-$11 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Immersion stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35. Immersion has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

