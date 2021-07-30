IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Update

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,300 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 585,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ IMRA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. 1,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,840. IMARA has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $96.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.58.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.26. Research analysts predict that IMARA will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 3,828.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,123 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 560.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMRA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

