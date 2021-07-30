iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce $800.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $791.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $805.57 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $487.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,244,000 after buying an additional 2,222,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after buying an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after buying an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after buying an additional 1,474,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,291 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IHRT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,812. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

