IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-8.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.170-3.205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.200-$8.360 EPS.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $34.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $669.79. 11,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,885. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $618.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $500.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

