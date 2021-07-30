IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.570-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.360 EPS.

IEX traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.18. 1,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,352. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.83. IDEX has a 12 month low of $162.60 and a 12 month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.71.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

