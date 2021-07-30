IDEX Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for IDEX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.71.

IEX stock opened at $223.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX has a 52 week low of $162.60 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

