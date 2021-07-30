ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Raised to $234.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $234.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $240.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $241.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.61.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in ICON Public by 2.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in ICON Public by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 7.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

