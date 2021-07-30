Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) rose 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $51.48. Approximately 11,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 336,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICHR. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,960 shares of company stock worth $5,132,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ichor by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 3,968.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 634,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

