IAA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,938 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,049% compared to the average volume of 691 call options.

IAA traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.72. IAA has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $83,360,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IAA by 5,426.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 849,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 834,357 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,307,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,222,000 after acquiring an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,059,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,439,000 after acquiring an additional 495,799 shares in the last quarter.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

