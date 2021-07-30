iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$88.00 at Scotiabank

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$80.14.

IAG stock opened at C$68.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$44.54 and a 12 month high of C$72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that iA Financial will post 8.3799994 EPS for the current year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

