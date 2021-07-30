iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IAFNF. TD Securities boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.39 price objective (down previously from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Shares of iA Financial stock remained flat at $$51.39 on Friday. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

