I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $60.70

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.70, but opened at $64.85. I-Mab shares last traded at $69.33, with a volume of 7,568 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMAB shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in I-Mab by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after buying an additional 5,119,630 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in I-Mab by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after buying an additional 1,038,559 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in I-Mab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 877,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in I-Mab by 17.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,992,000 after purchasing an additional 109,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

