HYCON (HYC) Price Down 1.4% This Week

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, HYCON has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $343,031.40 and $21,401.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00060131 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000161 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,987,229 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

