HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Short Interest Down 41.7% in July

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 8.97% of HV Bancorp worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HV Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:HVBC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24. HV Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. HV Bancorp had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 18.30%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HV Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.