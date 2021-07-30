Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.62, but opened at $48.80. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $49.07, with a volume of 223 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 158,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 0.94.

About Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

