Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Trading Down 11.8%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) shares were down 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 117,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 770% from the average daily volume of 13,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

