Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HUM traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $425.85. 69,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,150. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.20. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. Analysts expect that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $480.65.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

