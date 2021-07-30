Humana Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $21.44 Per Share (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $21.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $21.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.60 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $430.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.20. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,992 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,307,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

