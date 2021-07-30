Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.500-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.75.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.68. 564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,444. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $131.09 and a fifty-two week high of $201.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.