Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-8.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.646-4.730 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.800 EPS.

Shares of HUBB stock remained flat at $$197.74 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,444. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $131.09 and a fifty-two week high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.75.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

