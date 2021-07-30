Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HUBG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82. Hub Group has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hub Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hub Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

