HRT Financial LP Takes Position in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 177,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.38% of ATIF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ATIF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATIF opened at $0.76 on Friday. ATIF Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90.

ATIF Holdings Limited, a consulting company, provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. It primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

