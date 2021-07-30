HRT Financial LP Takes $256,000 Position in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,079 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.06% of Tuniu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tuniu by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tuniu Co. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 327.33% and a negative return on equity of 60.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

Tuniu Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.