HRT Financial LP Purchases New Shares in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,500,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,028.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,539. 58.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. INmune Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

