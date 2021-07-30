HRT Financial LP Makes New $236,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

EWL opened at $50.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.18.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

