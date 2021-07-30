HRT Financial LP Lowers Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

HRT Financial LP decreased its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Plexus were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Plexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 66.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 78.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $282,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,839.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $89.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.43. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.