HRT Financial LP Acquires New Position in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000.

NASDAQ:GBRGU opened at $10.47 on Friday. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

