Hoylecohen LLC Sells 84 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Walmart by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

Walmart stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $398.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

