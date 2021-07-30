Hoylecohen LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Booking by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booking by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,453.04.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,214.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 129.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,250.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

