Hoylecohen LLC Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

