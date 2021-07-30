Hoylecohen LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.