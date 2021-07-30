Hoylecohen LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

PSX opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.95. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

