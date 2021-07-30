Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 882 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 14.3% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 30.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,157,000 after acquiring an additional 128,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

NYSE:MMM opened at $198.17 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

