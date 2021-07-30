Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

SCHG opened at $152.04 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

