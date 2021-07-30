HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.83), Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,741. The stock has a market cap of $443.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.67. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In other news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,793 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $108,100.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 5,541 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $152,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,228. 7.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

