Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.46.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $490.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $466.88. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

