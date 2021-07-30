Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.30. 16,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,263. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $210.50 and a 12-month high of $299.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.02.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.