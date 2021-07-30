Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,615,000 after buying an additional 416,888 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 13.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,084,000 after buying an additional 202,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 73.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after buying an additional 591,858 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 757,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after buying an additional 157,015 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 35.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 654,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after buying an additional 169,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. 4,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,791. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.52 million and a P/E ratio of 9.44.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

