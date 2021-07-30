Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,018 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.02.

FB stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.02. The company had a trading volume of 680,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,796,930. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.