Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million.

HMLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. increased their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of HMLP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. 20,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,329. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $777,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.