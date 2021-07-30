Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 210,091 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SM Energy by 81.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after buying an additional 1,327,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after buying an additional 103,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 130.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073,317 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 5,100.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 1,441,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SM Energy by 45.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,264,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after buying an additional 395,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of SM remained flat at $$18.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. 42,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,568. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 6.13. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

