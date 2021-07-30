Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.43 Million in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 239,965 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 5,392.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 2,167.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

FOSL stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 8,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,154. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $679.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.89. Fossil Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

In related news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $531,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,245,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,183,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,899 shares of company stock worth $1,476,836. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.