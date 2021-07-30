Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Goosehead Insurance worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 52,599 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,392,542.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,900,645.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 646,002 shares of company stock worth $62,444,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,492. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 248.75, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.13.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

