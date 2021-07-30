Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,801 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,094,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 66,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,488 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $1,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAZ traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,497. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

