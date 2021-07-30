HNP Capital LLC Sells 188 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

HNP Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $358.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.14. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total transaction of $22,041,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.02.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

