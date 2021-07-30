HNP Capital LLC Acquires 65 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $244.02 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $191.64 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.69. The company has a market cap of $182.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

